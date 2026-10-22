Digital Census 2027: Ludhiana MC gears up for self-enumeration from Nov 16

With the online self-enumeration window for Digital Census 2027 set to open on November 16, the municipal corporation (MC) has directed its charge officers to complete all preparatory arrangements in advance and sensitise residents about submitting their household details online. The online self-enumeration facility will remain available from November 16 to 30, allowing residents to submit their details from home. (HT FILE)

MC commissioner-cum-principal Census officer Ankur Mahindroo reviewed the preparations at a meeting with charge officers at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. He stressed the need for advance planning and wider public awareness to facilitate the exercise.

The online self-enumeration facility will remain available from November 16 to 30, allowing residents to submit their details from home. Those who do not complete the process online will be covered during the subsequent door-to-door enumeration, scheduled from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

Mahindroo said the concerned staff had been directed to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place well before the exercise begins. He also appealed to residents to make use of the online facility and cooperate with enumerators during the door-to-door process.

The meeting was attended by charge officers overseeing the census exercise, including joint commissioner Amanpreet Singh; assistant commissioners Gurpal Singh and Jasdev Singh Sekhon; superintending engineers Sham Lal Gupta, Ekjot Singh, Praveen Singla, Ranjit Singh and Harkiranjit Singh; and Census superintendent Tarun Goyal, among others.