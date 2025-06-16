Direct stamp duty benefits for Haryana panchayats: Krishan Lal Panwar

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar has said the state government has decided to transfer 1% of the total revenue received from stamp duty to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to help them become financially strong. Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar has said the state government has decided to transfer 1% of the total revenue received from stamp duty to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) to help them become financially strong. (HT File)

He said this decision will make gram panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad financially strong and give them more autonomy in conducting development works at their level.

He said out of this stamp duty, 0.5% will be transferred to the gram panchayat, 0.25% to the panchayat samiti and 0.25% to the zila parishad.

Panwar said that under this scheme, it is proposed to transfer ₹572 crore to PRIs. While ₹288 crore will be provided to 5,388 gram panchayats, ₹144 crore to 142 panchayat samitis and ₹140 crore to 22 zila parishads.

The panchayat minister said that even before this, the government had formed inter-district councils and provided the facility of fund transfer to the panchayats, so that they can run the works of various departments independently.