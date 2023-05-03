23 fined during anti-tobacco drive in Mohali

An anti-tobacco team from the district health department issued 23 challans and collected ₹3,200 as fine from violators during a drive in Mohali. Anti-tobacco nodal officer Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of civil surgeon Dr Rupinder Kaur Gill, the team carried out surprise checks at around 30 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in different parts of Mohali. (HT File Photo for representation)

Sharing details, anti-tobacco nodal officer Navdeep Singh said on the instructions of civil surgeon Dr Rupinder Kaur Gill, the team carried out surprise checks at around 30 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in different parts of the city on April 30.

“A total of 23 challans were issued to the offenders selling tobacco products in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) (COTPA) Act, 2003, and a fine worth ₹3,200 was collected from them,” said the officer.

He said earlier on April 7, as many as 19 challans were issued for smoking in public.

Some street vendors were caught selling cigarettes without any pictorial warning on them whereas some were selling imported cigarettes in violation of the Act, which include smoking in public, selling loose cigarettes, selling tobacco products near schools and selling cigarettes to individuals under 18 years of age. During the raids, some food vendors were also found selling prohibited tobacco products.