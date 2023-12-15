close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dr Jasbir Singh assumes charge as district’s civil surgeon

Dr Jasbir Singh assumes charge as district’s civil surgeon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2023 05:04 AM IST

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of taking charge, Dr Singh expressed his dedication to ensure that the various people-centric health schemes run by the department reach every citizen without exception

Dr Jasbir Singh, formerly posted in Barnala, on Friday assumed the role of civil surgeon, Ludhiana.

Dr Jasbir Singh (ht)
Dr Jasbir Singh (ht)

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of taking charge, Dr Singh expressed his dedication to ensure that the various people-centric health schemes run by the department reach every citizen without exception.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He emphasised a zero-tolerance approach towards lapses in cleanliness within health institutions, asserting that maintaining a hygienic environment is non-negotiable.

One of the key focal points of Dr Singh’s address was the commitment to streamline and enhance patient services within hospitals. He affirmed that arrangements would be made to cater to the needs of patients, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve.

In a call to action, Dr Singh urged officials and employees of the health department to remain steadfast in their duties, emphasising the crucial role each individual plays in the collective effort to enhance healthcare services in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out