 Driver held with illegal knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 52 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Driver held with illegal knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 52

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2024 06:26 AM IST

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh, used to work as a private driver; he was arrested following a tip-off

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for carrying an illegal knife from near a power grid in Sector 52, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

A case under the Arms Act was registered. The accused was presented before a court and investigation into the matter was underway, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A case under the Arms Act was registered. The accused was presented before a court and investigation into the matter was underway, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh, used to work as a private driver. He was arrested following a tip-off. Acting on the information, police reached the spot at 1.50 pm and apprehended the accused after he tried to escape.

During the search, a knife was recovered from his possession. Police said the accused was found to have a criminal record, with one case of motorcycle theft previously registered against him at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur.

A case under the Arms Act was registered. Singh was presented before a court and investigation into the matter was underway, said police.

