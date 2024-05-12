Driver held with illegal knife in Chandigarh’s Sector 52
The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh, used to work as a private driver; he was arrested following a tip-off
Police arrested a 29-year-old man for carrying an illegal knife from near a power grid in Sector 52, Chandigarh, on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Kajheri in Chandigarh, used to work as a private driver. He was arrested following a tip-off. Acting on the information, police reached the spot at 1.50 pm and apprehended the accused after he tried to escape.
During the search, a knife was recovered from his possession. Police said the accused was found to have a criminal record, with one case of motorcycle theft previously registered against him at Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur.
A case under the Arms Act was registered. Singh was presented before a court and investigation into the matter was underway, said police.