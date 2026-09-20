Driving licence delays: Transparency panel slaps ₹5k fines each on Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur RTOs

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has imposed a ₹5,000 penalty each on the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) of Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur over delays in delivering notified services related to the issuance and renewal of driving licences. The commission has also issued fresh show-cause notices to the two officers, seeking explanations as to why disciplinary action should not be recommended for administrative negligence and continued pendency of applications. The matter has been adjourned to October 16. (HT)

The notices, issued on September 18, were addressed to Gurdaspur RTO Navjot Sharma and Hoshiarpur RTO Amandeep Kaur Ghuman. The commission said applications for the issuance and renewal of driving licences had remained pending beyond the time limit prescribed by the government, amounting to non-compliance with the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018.

In Gurdaspur, data received from the office of the State Transport Commissioner showed 161 driving licence cases and 114 renewal cases during November 1-30, 2025. The latest report, covering March 1-31, 2026, showed 21 renewal cases in which the notified service had not been delivered within the prescribed timeframe. The commission, while taking a “lenient and compassionate view”, imposed a ₹5,000 penalty on the RTO under Section 16(3) of the Act.

In Hoshiarpur, the commission cited 247 driving licence cases and 191 renewal cases during November 1-30, 2025. The latest report for March 1-31, 2026, showed 69 renewal cases pending beyond the notified timeline. The commission again imposed a ₹5,000 penalty under Section 16(3).

The action comes after the commission had issued earlier show-cause notices to both officers in 2026 over excessive pendency. The officers had been directed to explain the reasons for the delays and detail the steps taken to dispose of the pending applications. However, the commission said it had not received replies or satisfactory explanations within the stipulated seven-day period.

Under Section 16(3) of the Accountability Act, the commission can impose a penalty of up to ₹10,000 per case on a designated officer or other official involved in the delivery of a notified public service if it finds that the officer has failed, without sufficient cause, to discharge the assigned duty.

The commission has now directed both RTOs to submit their replies within seven days, explaining the reasons for the delays and the measures taken to clear the pendency. They have also been asked to explain why disciplinary action and a departmental inquiry under Section 16(4) should not be recommended against them.

2 RTO officials penalised in Amritsar

The Punjab State Information Commission has imposed a ₹5,000 penalty each on two public information officers (PIOs) of the regional transport office (RTO), Amritsar, for repeatedly failing to comply with the commission’s directions and remaining absent from five consecutive appeal hearings.

State information commissioner Harpreet Sandhu imposed the penalties under Section 20(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, on Khushdil Singh, then RTO-cum-PIO, RTO, Amritsar, and Mandeep Singh Sohi, ATO-cum-PIO, RTO Amritsar, in appeal case of 2024.

The order came after the appellant informed the commission that the information sought under the RTI Act had still not been furnished despite repeated hearings.

The commission observed that the two officials remained absent during five hearings held between August 2025 and May 2026. It also noted that a show-cause notice under Section 20(1) had already been issued on December 9, 2025, but the commission’s directions were not complied with.

Both authorities have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the commission.

The matter has been adjourned to October 16.