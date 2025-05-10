Drone spotted 70 kms from Ambala on Friday: DC

Ambala deputy commissioner Ajay Tomar on Friday said that according to a warning message received from the Indian Air Force (IAF), a drone was spotted at nearly 70 kms that could move towards the town. Tomar also issued strict warning to private drone users that in view of the already placed restrictions, a case under stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be lodged against violators. (HT File)

Tomar said that following the sighting sirens were sounded at 10.20 am and all emergency teams like police, health, disaster management and home guard were put on stand-by mode to deal with the situation.

“Considering the sensitive situation for the last two-three days, there are clear orders for shoot-at-sight of drones,” he said, while addressing a press conference at his office.

Tomar also issued strict warning to private drone users that in view of the already placed restrictions, a case under stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be lodged against violators.

“Let me be clear, if booked under NSA, there would be no bail for the next one year. Infact, I would appeal to the residents particularly those living in Mahesh Nagar, Baldev Nagar and Dhulkot areas of the Ambala twin-towns to be vigilant and ensure that any suspicious person flying drone is intercepted. Such an act must be brought to the attention of the cops immediately and if possible, a video could also be shot of the same,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ambala is home to Indian Army’s Kharga Corps under the Western Command and one of the oldest Indian Air Force (IAF) stations of the country with ultra-modern fighter planes including Rafale.

The official also disclosed that a total of 19 sirens have been installed in Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City, to deal with the situation and a “hotline” has been established with the IAF.

“In case of any air attack, we will have an advance warning of 8-10 minutes depending upon the location of enemy aircraft. We have a strict protocol that within one minute, all sirens will get activated and a blackout will be enforced,” he said.