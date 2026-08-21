Among men under 25 in Traya's 5 lakh man study, irregular sleep stands out, and the national sleep map explains the world those young men live in 1 in 3 Young Men With Hair Loss Sleeps Irregularly, Says Traya's Saloni Anand This Hair Loss Awareness Month

The youngest men in Traya's dataset carry a distinctive pattern. This Hair Loss Awareness Month, Traya co founder Saloni Anand is drawing attention to it: in the company's study across 5 lakh Indian men, 30% of those under 25 with hair loss had irregular sleep.

"Our study across 5 lakh Indian men confirmed hair loss is not a single problem with a single solution. 60% reported high stress levels. 30% of those under 25 had irregular sleep. 65% had dandruff linked to scalp inflammation. 37% had gut issues affecting nutrient absorption. Hair loss is the body telling you something internal needs attention." said Saloni Anand, Co Founder, Traya.

Early loss, particular grief Hair loss before 25 is its own experience. It arrives when appearance matters most and when peers have the least tact about it, and it produces a distinctive response: the under 25 sufferer is the category's most aggressive experimenter, cycling through products at a pace older men never match. What the sleep finding adds is a detail about how this cohort actually lives: one in three of them is sleeping irregularly, the residue of college schedules, first job shifts, screens that follow them to bed and a culture that treats four in the morning as a personality trait.

The country they are falling asleep in The Traya Hair Test Report, mapping 4,89,721 men across 20 states and 50 cities, shows the national backdrop. 29.4% of Indian men report sleep problems, and the worst rest is concentrated exactly where young men migrate for work: Chennai reports 30.9% disturbed sleep, Coimbatore 30.4%, Vijayawada 29.8%, Visakhapatnam 29.3% and Hyderabad 27.6%, against a national average of 22.1%. The soundest sleep in India is reported from the cities young men leave, led by Jodhpur, Patna, Jaipur and Varanasi, all under 18%.

A 22 year old moving from Patna to Hyderabad for his first job is, on this data, moving from one of India's best sleeping cities to one of its worst, at precisely the age when his sleep is already the most irregular of any cohort in the study.

The cheapest change in the category What makes the 30% figure useful is the nature of the factor. Sleep regularity costs nothing. It requires no purchase and no prescription, only the unfashionable decision to keep roughly consistent hours. Anand's message to young men this August is accordingly simple: before the panic and before the products, look at the nights. The data cannot tell any individual that sleep is his answer. It can tell him that one in three men his age with his concern shares his sleep pattern, and that this is worth knowing.

More information about Traya is available on its website, while the latest news and updates can be found in the Traya newsroom.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.