Can REITs become the missing income layer in an Indian investor’s portfolio?

For Indian investors, the search for income has traditionally led to familiar destinations: bank deposits, bonds, small-savings schemes or rental property. Each comes with its own trade-offs. Real estate can generate rent, but buying and managing property requires significant capital. Fixed-income products can offer greater predictability, but may not provide exposure to the growth of real assets. Offering liquidity and diversification, they blend rental returns from commercial properties with market dynamics, presenting an attractive alternative in a balanced portfolio.

REITs sit somewhere in between.

A Real Estate Investment Trust allows investors to buy units in a professionally managed portfolio of income-generating properties. Instead of dealing with tenants, maintenance or property transactions directly, investors participate in the economics of commercial real estate through a listed security.

That makes REITs an interesting potential addition to an income-oriented portfolio. But calling them a substitute for fixed deposits or bonds would miss the point.

The real proposition is diversification.

India's REIT market has evolved considerably since the first trusts were listed. In 2026, the segment is increasingly being viewed through the lens of mainstream capital markets rather than simply as a niche real-estate product. CBRE's India Real Estate Investment Market Outlook 2026 describes REITs as evolving into mainstream equity-linked instruments, with regulatory changes expected to broaden their investor base.

For an investor, the attraction begins with the underlying cash flow.

REITs own and operate properties such as office campuses and retail assets. The rental income generated by those properties forms an important part of the cash flows available for distribution. SEBI regulations require not less than 90% of a REIT's net distributable cash flows to be distributed to unit holders, subject to the regulatory framework.

But there is an important distinction between income-oriented and income-guaranteed.

REIT distributions are not the same as the assured interest on a traditional deposit. Cash flows can be influenced by occupancy, tenant concentration, lease renewals, operating expenses, property performance and financing costs. And because REIT units trade on the stock exchange, their market prices can rise or fall even when the underlying properties continue to generate rent.

This is where portfolio thinking becomes important.

Rather than asking whether REITs are "better" than fixed deposits, investors could ask what role they might play alongside other assets.

For someone whose portfolio is heavily concentrated in equities, REITs can potentially provide exposure to a different underlying economic engine: commercial property and rental cash flows. For an investor already holding physical real estate, listed REITs can offer a more liquid route to diversify within the broader real-estate allocation.

The distinction between yield and total return also matters. A REIT investor may receive periodic distributions, but the overall investment outcome is also affected by the movement in the unit price. Interest rates can influence how investors value income-generating assets, while changes in property values and market sentiment can affect valuations.

The quality of the underlying portfolio is therefore crucial.

Investors need to look beyond the headline distribution and understand who occupies the properties, how long leases run, how diversified the tenant base is, how much debt the REIT carries and whether the assets remain attractive to occupiers.

India's broader real-estate investment environment is also becoming more institutionalised. CBRE's 2026 outlook points to continued investment momentum, greater institutional participation and growing interest in sectors including office and retail.

That creates an interesting opportunity for REITs.

They may not be the missing piece in every portfolio. But for investors looking for a way to combine listed-market liquidity with exposure to income-generating real estate, they could become an increasingly relevant layer.

The smarter question, then, is not whether REITs can replace traditional income investments.

It is whether they deserve a place alongside them.

Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

