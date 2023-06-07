Smugglers’ gang with Pak links busted, 3 held

The police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly running a drug smuggling racket in Amritsar. The arrested accused in the police custody.

With the arrest of the accused, the Amritsar rural police have also recovered 4-kg opium, ₹4 lakh drug money, a pistol along with its two magazines and four live rounds, a Thar and an SUV.

Amritsar-rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said their preliminary investigation has traced the arrested accuseds’ links with Pakistan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh, alias Malhi, of Attari, Gurdev Singh, alias Mota, of Ranike village and Manpreet Kaur, alias Kirandeep Kaur, of Dhanoe Kalan village.

The police said they had been running a network of opium smuggling in the border villages. One of the gang members identified as Manpreet Kaur’s husband Rajinder Kumar has been absconding. Rajinder Kumar is said to be the kingpin of the racket.

The SSP said Rajinder already faces five criminal cases — two of drug smuggling and three of attempted murder. The SSP said one of the arrested accused Inderjit Singh is also a history sheeter and has been facing five criminal cases.

“The possibility of the recovered opium being smuggled from across the border using drone can also not be ruled out. We are investigating their backward and forward links to unravel the entire smuggling network,” he said.

The operation to nab the accused was conducted on the basis of a tip-of by a team led by Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Parvesh Chopra.

The arrest of the accused comes a day after the border security force (BSF) gunned down a Pakistan drone carrying heroin. The drone was shot down on the basis of the inputs provided by the Amritsar-rural police.

All accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act at Gharinda police station.