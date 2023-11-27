Drunk driver enters sealed road, crashes into divider in Ludhiana

A 38-year-old woman allegedly in an inebriated state drove her SUV onto the under-construction part of the elevated road connecting the link road with Bharat Nagar Chowk on Friday night. A drunk driver entered a sealed road before crashes into divider in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The woman ended up crashing the car into a divider on the stretch that has been closed for vehicular traffic due to ongoing construction work.

The Division number 5 police reached the spot and arrested the woman for reckless driving and being under the influence of alcohol. Probe officials have also impounded her Hyundai Creta vehicle.

According to the police the woman, a resident of Lal Bagh near MBD Mall, was returning from a party at the time of the incident.

Sharing further details, head constable Sukhwinder Singh said they received information about a mishap on the elevated road near Bharat Nagar Chowk, which is not open for traffic. They reached the spot and found that the woman had managed to drive her car onto the closed section of the elevated road from the bus stand end and was headed towards Bharat Nagar Chowk, which is still under construction. Later, she rammed her vehicle in the road divider.

The woman with some injuries was found in the car, who was drunk. Police lodged a first information report (FIR) under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 68, 1 and 14 of Excise Act for drunken driving.