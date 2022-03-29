Dry spell worries apple growers in Himachal

The unusually hot weather in Himachal Pradesh in March has apple growers and horticulture experts concerned as the dry spell could adversely impact blooming and fruit setting.

“If the dry weather continues further, it could cause crop loss in apples,” state horticulture joint director Hem Chand said on Tuesday, adding that the weather would, however, have no bearing on the setting in stone fruits.

Last year, the state had seen a bumper crop despite rain and snow causing widespread damage to orchards in April. This time, there is 75% less fruit setting in the lower apple belts of the state. “Due to the unusually high temperature, the trees have bloomed in advance and this may have a negative impact on the fruit size if these weather conditions prevail,” said Lokinder Singh Bisht, the president of the Progressive Apple Growers Association.

The high temperature was also reducing the moisture level in the soil. “The weather conditions have been tricky over the past two years. Last year, we saw bumper flowering, but this year, the flowering is not that much but there are a lot of pollinating agents,” he said.

With the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering five degrees above normal in most parts of the state over the past fortnight, the meteorological department has issued an advisory, suggesting apple growers irrigate their orchards.

Shimla-based state meteorological centre director Surender Paul said: “The mean maximum temperature is above normal in the state. The increase in temperature is due to the passage of a weak western disturbance in north India without producing precipitation. The strong west/northwesterly wind in northwest India is adding to the dry and warm conditions in Himachal Pradesh. There is no respite in sight for the next five days.”

Horticulture scientist and former joint director of the University of Forestry and Horticulture SPV Bhardwaj said that the high temperature was a concern as it could impact production of apple, which is the most important fruit crop of the state.

Facts at a glance

*Apple is grown on about 50% of the total area under horticulture

*It comprises 85% of Himachal Pradesh’s total fruit production

*Apple orchards are spread over 1,14,646 hectares in the state, while other temperate fruits are grown over 27,870 hectares

*The state saw a bumper yield of 60,195MT of apples in 2021, while it recorded 481.06MT in 2020, 715.25MT in 2019 and 368.60MT in 2018.

