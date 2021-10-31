Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dry weather likely to continue in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dry weather likely to continue in Chandigarh

The temperature in Chandigarh will start to fall afterwards in November; no likely western disturbances in coming days
As per the IMD, dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days. The temperature will start to fall afterwards in November. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
As per the IMD, dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days. The temperature will start to fall afterwards in November. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days as per the India meteorological department (IMD) with the temperature likely to continue along similar lines for now.

An IMD official said, “With no likely western disturbances in the coming days, the weather is likely to remain unchanged. The temperature will start to fall afterwards in November.”

The maximum temperature went down from 30.2°C on Friday to 29.3°C on Saturday. The minimum temperature went down from 14.3°C on Friday to 13.9 °C on Saturday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 14°C and 15 °C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out