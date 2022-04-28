Easy as A, B, C: Chandigarh students exude confidence after taking CBSE Class-10 English exam
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English exam held on Wednesday went smoothly for city-based students. The 40-mark question paper was drafted as per the sample issued by the board and students had been prepared accordingly.
Students exuded confidence while walking out of the 56 examination centres, around 56 in total in the city. Keshav of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, said the exam was fairly easy, adding, “Before the exam, I was a little anxious since the school centre was different but things went well.”
Commenting on the difficulty level of the exam, Aany of St Anne’s Convent School, said it was relatively simple and required concise answers.
Notably, this was the first written exam undertaken by students in nearly two years following the Covid pandemic-induced shutdown. Students expressed satisfaction after appearing in the offline exams.
Divya of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, expressed her delight in having offline exams, saying, “In offline mode, students’ abilities are better assessed than in online mode where things are more generalised.”
The second-term board examinations commenced on Tuesday.
Inputs by Priyanka Thakur
-
Foul play at play: Charred victims’ kin tell NGT panel
The NGT monitoring committee, which has been directed to submit a factual report on the fire incident that claimed a family of ragpickers near the Tajpur Road dump, spoke to the victims' kin, police personnel and municipal corporation officials on Wednesday. The police personnel told the panel that they were exploring different lines of investigation, including sabotage, dump fire, and short-circuit.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura inaugurates arts room at GSSS Shahpur
MLA Payal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura, inaugurated the art and craft smart room at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Shahpur,. The MLA appreciated principal Davinder Singh Chhina and school staff for the overall development of school. NRI Sarabjit Singh Toor from New Jersey, USA, was especially felicitated for playing a vital role in the development and construction of Government Middle School, Barmalipur, which is attached with Shahpur Smart School.
-
Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools
To ensure nutritious diet for students studying in 17 government schools in Pappi's constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured to distribute fruits to the students daily. Talking to HT, Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students.
-
Illegal constructions in four houses of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 demolished
Amid strong protest from residents, the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board demolished illegal constructions in four houses of Sector-41 on Wednesday. The enforcement team reached the spot around 9am. Seeing them, a large crowd assembled at the spot due to which, a heavy police force was called in. The CHB secretary also reached the spot. An officer of the enforcement wing said illegal constructions were removed from about four houses here.
-
Class 10 CBSE board exam: Ludhiana students find English exam easy
The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education took their term 2 English board exam on Wednesday. Krish, a Class 10 student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, said, “There were a total of seven questions in the exam and I completed my paper within 90 minutes. I found it really simple.” Another student Abhinav said the exam was much simpler than expected. Class 10 exams will conclude on May 24.
