Mohsin Naqvi arrives, winners keep their distance: How Indian team gave PCB chief the cold shoulder after Asia Cup win
Once again, India won an Asia Cup event, once again Mohsin Naqvi was there to hand out the trophy, and once again the Indian team refused.
India-Pakistan encounters have been one-sided in recent years, but the drama that they bring upstages everything else. On Sunday, in the women’s Asia Cup final, it wasn’t Pakistan that the Indians lined up to play — it was defending champions Sri Lanka — but at the end of the day, the tense India-Pakistan relations took over the contest after Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch refused to take the winners’ trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi.
Ever since the short war between the two countries in May last year, things have been pretty bad between them on the political level. It’s been so bad that it has affected the sporting arena, too. Last year, after winning the men’s Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav and his men also refused to take the winners’ trophy from Naqvi on account of his also being a political person from an enemy country, often trying to hurt India through terrorism, like last year in April, when many innocent tourists were killed in Pahalgam, which eventually led to the short war a couple of weeks later.
Also Read: BCCI gave ACC advance notice of India women’s decision not to take Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi: Report
Deep Dive
Anyway, what happened on Sunday night at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE was that India thumped Sri Lanka in the final by 72 runs to claim their 8th Asia Cup title. Following the match, the trophy presentation was delayed by 50-odd minutes. Because the Indian team was not ready to accept the trophy from Naqvi, who was present there as ACC president. Harmanpreet’s bunch was only following a direction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has prohibited its players from shaking hands with Pakistani players as well as refusing trophies from anyone who is politically motivated from that country. Naqvi’s position is a little unique. He is also Pakistan’s interior minister and lets go of no opportunity to make anti-India statements. This political role of his is particularly the reason why the BCCI has a hostile attitude towards him.
‘BCCI makes its stand pretty clear’
“Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country, we can’t receive the trophy from him. The Women’s team has expressed solidarity with the decision taken by the men’s team last year. It doesn’t diminish the performances of our team. We have won all our matches in a one-sided manner,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the board’s stance.
Anyway, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from him. Naqvi, immune to embarrassment now — last year the same thing had happened, and he could have taken a backseat this time around — handed out the runners-up check to the Sri Lankan team. The ceremony ended right there, and he walked out of the ground amidst boos from Indian fans in the stands. The Indian team celebrated their victory among themselves just like the men’s team did last year. Amid the controversy, let's not forget how beautifully Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) batted and orchestrated a dominating win over the Sri Lankan team who, chasing 183 to win, folded for 111.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More