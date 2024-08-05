EC disqualifies six candidates of 2022 Punjab assembly elections

The Election Commission has disqualified six candidates who contested the Punjab assembly polls in 2022 for failing to submit the expenditure incurred during the campaign. Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Monday that the six candidates had not submitted their election expenses within the specified time-frame, hence they had been disqualified. (HT file photo)

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Monday that the six candidates had not submitted their election expenses as per Section 78 of the Representation of People Act to the EC within the specified time-frame, rendering them ineligible to contest for the next three years under Section 10A of the Act.

Sucha Singh, who contested from Batala assembly constituency, Prem Singh and Hardip Singh, both of who contested from Qadian, besides Sunny, Karandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, all candidates for the Gurdaspur assembly seat, had been disqualified by a recent order issued by the EC.