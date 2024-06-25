 ED arrests Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak mastermind - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
ED arrests Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak mastermind

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 25, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the CBI against the “accused tout” Yatin Yadav and others in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind of the sub-inspector paper leak, the examination for which was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in March 2022.

The sub-inspector examination was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in March 2022. (HT FIle)
The sub-inspector examination was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in March 2022.

The accused has been identified as Yatin Yadav

According to the information, the ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the CBI against the “accused tout” Yatin Yadav and others.

“Being the kingpin of the paper leak gang, he executed a well-crafted plan involving other touts based in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from 15 to 30 lakh,” an ED spokesperson said.

“Post examination the payments were collected mainly via cash and via bank accounts from the aspirants routed to accused Yatin Yadav,” the official said.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yadav and others, to the tune of 1 crore (approx.) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ED arrests Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak mastermind
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
