ED arrests Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector paper leak mastermind

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind of the sub-inspector paper leak, the examination for which was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board in March 2022.

The accused has been identified as Yatin Yadav

According to the information, the ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR and chargesheet filed by the CBI against the “accused tout” Yatin Yadav and others.

“Being the kingpin of the paper leak gang, he executed a well-crafted plan involving other touts based in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from ₹15 to ₹30 lakh,” an ED spokesperson said.

“Post examination the payments were collected mainly via cash and via bank accounts from the aspirants routed to accused Yatin Yadav,” the official said.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable properties in the form of bank balances relating to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yadav and others, to the tune of ₹1 crore (approx.) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.