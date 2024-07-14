ED seizes 5L, documents, assets of mining firm

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation on the premises of partners and associates of M/s Govardhan Mines and Minerals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Panchkula and Delhi on Saturday. Several incriminating documents, digital devices, ₹5 lakh and a BMW car worth ₹1.50 crore were seized in connection with a case related to “illegal” mining in Dadam area of Haryana under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out a search operation on the premises of partners and associates of M/s Govardhan Mines and Minerals in Hisar, Bhiwani, Gurugram, Panchkula and Delhi on Saturday. Several incriminating documents, digital devices, ₹ 5 lakh and a BMW car worth ₹ 1.50 crore were seized in connection with a case related to “illegal” mining in Dadam area of Haryana. (AFP File Photo)

Among those targeted by the ED were Ravita, Pankaj Singh, Jagat Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Sombir Singh, Naveen Kumar and others. The bank account of the firm, having ₹41 lakh, has been frozen.

The ED had initiated the investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Bhiwani, before a special environment court in Kurukshetra against the firm — M/s. Govardhan Mines and Minerals — for “violating” the conditions of Environment Clearance under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and a subsequent FIR lodged by the Haryana Police.

The ED investigation revealed that the firm has been involved in a large-scale “illegal and unscientific” mining in Dadam, leading to environmental damage and a huge loss to the exchequer. The mining reportedly led to slope instabilities, killing five persons. The ED investigation further stated that Vedpal Singh Tanwar is the key managerial person, who not only acquired mining rights “illegally” but also led to “illegal and unscientific mining beyond permissible limits”. Proceeds of the crime to the tune of ₹56 crore have been generated from such activities which are in possession of Vedpal Singh Tanwar and other persons searched, the investigation suggested.

Earlier, searches were conducted on August 3 last year wherein incriminating documents, jewellery worth ₹3.7 crore, ₹26.45 lakh in cash and a Mercedes car worth ₹1 crore were seized. Tanwar, who was arrested on May 30 this year, remains in judicial custody.