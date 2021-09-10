Eight-year-old golfer from Chandigarh on the rise

Chandigarh’s Fatehvir Singh grabbed the limelight when he scored an albatross by hitting a hole-in-one on a par 4 on Day 2 of the recently conducted IGU North Zone Sub-Junior/Junior Feeder Tour 2021 at the Forest Hill Resort Golf Club.

The drive was so precise, that the eight-year-old managed to putt the ball directly into the hole without any rolling. Even though he finished fourth in Category E, he earned praise from all corners.

A student of St Kabir High School, Chandigarh, Fatehvir, is trained by coach Preetinder Kaur at the Mohali Golf Range. Also a member of the US Golf Kids, USA, he has participated in all-India junior tournaments like IGU North Zone Junior Feeder Tour, ICGA Canada Junior Golf Tournament, Jeev Milkha Golf Championship, Albatross Golf Tour, India; Maharaj Krishan North Zone Junior Golf Tournament, Shubhankar Sharma All India Junior Golf Tournament, Bogey Sport India and Middle East Tour.

With 40 trophies under his belt and participation in over 75 tournaments, Fatehvir is set to train hard this season for more junior titles.

“I have played 12 tournaments since the pandemic outbreak. I want to train hard and aim to participate in more tournaments this season. Competing in Shubhankar Sharma All India Junior Invitational Series 2021 and Greens To Glory Junior Golf Day and IGU tournaments gave me confidence,” said Fatehvir, who idolises Jeev Milkha Singh.