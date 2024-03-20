The election commission on Tuesday transferred Jalandhar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and two IPS officers, ADGP Ropar Range Jaskaran Singh and DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav. Election commission transfers Jalandhar DC, 2 IPS officers in Punjab

Jaskaran held two charges, one as ADGP, Ropar Range and another in the intelligence wing of the state police. According to a senior officer in the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, Jaskaran has been asked to be transferred out of the range, however, he would continue to hold the charge in the intelligence wing.

Bhargav has also been directed to be transferred out. Both the IPS officers are due for retirement in April and June months. ECI has asked a panel of three officers from the government to be appointed in the two ranges and Jalandhar.

The state government had written to the ECI seeking permission to retain the two IPS officers on the posts they were holding, owing to the law and order issues, however, the plea was turned down. As per ECI directions, the two IPS officers have also been asked to be transferred out of the district and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.

Sarangal was removed after ECI received a complaint that he was posted in his home district. As per the provisions of the model code of conduct imposed during the elections, an officer cannot serve in his/her home district.