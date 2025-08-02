Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Encounter underway in J&K’s Kulgam

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 08:58 am IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area in the south Kashmir district’s Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The official said the cordon is being strengthened and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

“#Encounter has started at Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice?” J&K Police posted on X.

Earlier today, J&K director general of police chaired a high-level security review meeting in Kulgam which was attended by top police officers of the district.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Encounter underway in J&K's Kulgam
