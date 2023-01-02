Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ensure benefits of Punjab govt schemes reach people: Mann to officials

Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked the government officials to ensure that benefits of development-oriented policies reach the people at the grassroots level

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the state government’s 2023 calender in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Mann said this during an interaction with IAS and IPS officers, who called on him at his office. He asked the officers to accord top priority to public welfare work. Mann said the officers should work hard to make sure that the underprivileged and weaker strata of society can avail the benefits of the state government’s policies.

Providing good governance and clean administration to the people is the top priority of the state government, he added.

Describing the IAS and IPS officers as the backbone of the state government, Mann exhorted them to perform their duty diligently to ensure Punjab’s progress and prosperity of its people.

The time has come when all should make concerted efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state, he said.

Meanwhile, Mann released the Punjab government calendar for 2023 at his office.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said the design of the calendar was conceptualised and prepared by the information and public relations department.

