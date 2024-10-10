Ensure transparency: Ludhiana MC commissioner to staff

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a surprise inspection at the MC Zone B office near Shingar cinema on Thursday. According to the civic body, the aim was to encourage the officials and staff to serve the public with transparency and efficiency. Necessary directions were issued to the staff concerned for proper monitoring through CCTV cameras across the city to ensure no encroachment, etc. (HT Photo)

Dachalwal inspected the entire building and issued directions to ensure cleanliness. Further, he also inspected the zonal suvidha kendra and directed the staff to serve the public on ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

Dachalwal directed the staff to ensure apt public dealing and grievances, if any, be resolved at the earliest. Earlier in the day, Dachalwal also inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the MC established under the smart city mission at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

