Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ensure transparency: Ludhiana MC commissioner to staff

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Dachalwal inspected the entire building and issued directions to ensure cleanliness. Further, he also inspected the zonal suvidha kendra and directed the staff to serve the public on ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a surprise inspection at the MC Zone B office near Shingar cinema on Thursday. According to the civic body, the aim was to encourage the officials and staff to serve the public with transparency and efficiency.

Necessary directions were issued to the staff concerned for proper monitoring through CCTV cameras across the city to ensure no encroachment, etc. (HT Photo)
Necessary directions were issued to the staff concerned for proper monitoring through CCTV cameras across the city to ensure no encroachment, etc. (HT Photo)

Dachalwal inspected the entire building and issued directions to ensure cleanliness. Further, he also inspected the zonal suvidha kendra and directed the staff to serve the public on ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

Dachalwal directed the staff to ensure apt public dealing and grievances, if any, be resolved at the earliest. Earlier in the day, Dachalwal also inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the MC established under the smart city mission at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

Necessary directions were issued to the staff concerned for proper monitoring through CCTV cameras across the city to ensure no encroachment, etc.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On