Ex-DGP Bhawra moves HC, claims ‘pressured to engage in illegal acts’

The former director general of police (DGP), VK Bhawra, has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging May 6 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of dismissing his application.

Besides, he has demanded that the court gives directions to the state government to reinstate him as DGP keeping in view recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and his appointment of January 8, 2022, appointing him for a period of two years. The plea says he has been removed as DGP in the guise of transfer, “a punitive action”. Hence, the government should be directed to allow him to continue as DGP till completion of the actual two-year term. He had moved the CAT in November 2023.

It was on May 6 that the CAT had dismissed his application seeking condonation of delay in approaching the tribunal on the ground of “limitation as well as delay and laches”. Bhawra had challenged the appointment of DGP Gaurav Yadav, but the plea was dismissed on technical grounds.

A 1987-batch officer, Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP during the Charanjit Singh Channi government on the day the model code of conduct had come into force on January 8, 2022. He went on leave in July 2022, following which Yadav was appointed as officiating DGP. Before he was to join on September 5, 2022, he was posted as chairman, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and the charge given to Yadav.

“Immediately when the present government took charge, the petitioner was pressurised to relinquish the charge of the post of DGP (head of police force) as it was perceived that he was an appointee of the previous government. The same was baseless as the petitioner was employed in pursuance to valid process conducted by non else than the UPSC,” the plea reads.

He claims that by June 2022 he was pressured to give in writing that he does not want to continue as DGP and, subsequently, was asked to apply for long leave. It was at this point, he requested leave of 60 days in July 2022, the plea says.

“Immediately after taking over the charge (by the present government), the petitioner was being asked to partake in various illegal acts which included but were not limited to registering cases against various public figures, granting of security of the contingent of the Punjab Police outside the state to various dignitaries and various other coercive measures. The petitioner restrained and refused to partake in any such activities,” the plea adds.

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Deepak Sibal and justice Deepak Manchanda, which deferred the hearing to July 4.