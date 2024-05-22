 Ex-DGP Bhawra moves HC, claims ‘pressured to engage in illegal acts’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-DGP Bhawra moves HC, claims ‘pressured to engage in illegal acts’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 22, 2024 06:22 AM IST

It was on May 6 that the CAT had dismissed Bhawra’s application seeking condonation of delay in approaching the tribunal on the ground of “limitation as well as delay and laches”. Bhawra had challenged the appointment of DGP Gaurav Yadav, but the plea was dismissed on technical grounds.

The former director general of police (DGP), VK Bhawra, has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging May 6 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of dismissing his application.

The former director general of police (DGP), VK Bhawra, has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging May 6 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of dismissing his application. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The former director general of police (DGP), VK Bhawra, has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging May 6 order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of dismissing his application. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Besides, he has demanded that the court gives directions to the state government to reinstate him as DGP keeping in view recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and his appointment of January 8, 2022, appointing him for a period of two years. The plea says he has been removed as DGP in the guise of transfer, “a punitive action”. Hence, the government should be directed to allow him to continue as DGP till completion of the actual two-year term. He had moved the CAT in November 2023.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It was on May 6 that the CAT had dismissed his application seeking condonation of delay in approaching the tribunal on the ground of “limitation as well as delay and laches”. Bhawra had challenged the appointment of DGP Gaurav Yadav, but the plea was dismissed on technical grounds.

A 1987-batch officer, Bhawra was appointed as Punjab DGP during the Charanjit Singh Channi government on the day the model code of conduct had come into force on January 8, 2022. He went on leave in July 2022, following which Yadav was appointed as officiating DGP. Before he was to join on September 5, 2022, he was posted as chairman, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, and the charge given to Yadav.

“Immediately when the present government took charge, the petitioner was pressurised to relinquish the charge of the post of DGP (head of police force) as it was perceived that he was an appointee of the previous government. The same was baseless as the petitioner was employed in pursuance to valid process conducted by non else than the UPSC,” the plea reads.

He claims that by June 2022 he was pressured to give in writing that he does not want to continue as DGP and, subsequently, was asked to apply for long leave. It was at this point, he requested leave of 60 days in July 2022, the plea says.

“Immediately after taking over the charge (by the present government), the petitioner was being asked to partake in various illegal acts which included but were not limited to registering cases against various public figures, granting of security of the contingent of the Punjab Police outside the state to various dignitaries and various other coercive measures. The petitioner restrained and refused to partake in any such activities,” the plea adds.

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Deepak Sibal and justice Deepak Manchanda, which deferred the hearing to July 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ex-DGP Bhawra moves HC, claims ‘pressured to engage in illegal acts’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On