 Ex-PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari joins Congress - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ex-PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari joins Congress

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 01, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Bukhari who was expecting a mandate from the Kreeri Wagoora constituency was denied ticket which led to his resignation from the party. Instead, the PDP awarded ticket to Syed Bashaarat Bukhari, who had left the PDP and then joined NC and later Peoples Conference.

Former chief spokesman of the PDP and a former minister Suhail Bukhari on Sunday joined Congress ahead of the first phase of elections in J&K.

J&K Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra announced Bukhari’s and former minister and legislator Babu Jagjeevan’s joining into Congress. “From the past many days many leaders joined Congress and the joinings are still going on.

Today a famous leader who is also from the SC community, Babu Jagjeevan, who has been a former minister, legislator and currently BDC member joined our party. Also, a former journalist and spokesman of PDP Suhail Bukhari today joined Congress. These joining will strengthen the ideology of Congress and mission of Rahul Gandhi.”

Karra said that the momentum of Congress in J&K is going up and increasing day by day.

