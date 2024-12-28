Ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s demise: Punjab, Haryana declare 7-day mourning

The Punjab and Haryana governments on Friday declared a seven-day state mourning till January 1 as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Punjab and Haryana governments on Friday declared a seven-day state mourning till January 1 as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI)

Official spokespersons of both state governments said that as per the letter of the Union home ministry, during this mourning period, no official celebrations would be held in the offices of the Punjab government and the national flag would be flown at half-mast.

India lost a visionary statesman: Punjab guv

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

‘With profound grief and deepest reverence, I mourn the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 - a period that marked a transformative era in our nation’s journey. Dr Singh was not merely a political figure, but a visionary statesman who reshaped India’s economic and social landscape through his remarkable leadership and intellectual brilliance”, the governor said.

CM Saini, Hooda express grief

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini said the former PM’s contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable. In a condolence message, Saini said, “The country has lost not only a visionary statesman but also a dedicated servant of the nation and a great economist.”

Expressing grief, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “Manmohan Singh was a great economist and pioneer of economic reforms who took the country forward on the path of progress. His death has caused an irreparable loss for the nation.”