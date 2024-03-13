Ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur set to be back in Akali fold on March 14

Days after Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa merged his party with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bibi Jagir Kaur is all set to return to the party on March 14. Bibi Jagir Kaur (File)

As per reports SAD president Sukhbir Badal and other senior leaders will reach Jagir Kaur’s residence at Begowal on Thursday to induct the key woman face of panthic politics back into the party.

Reacting to development Jagir Kaur said I am a staunch Akali worker and have always worked for the betterment of SAD.

“I have always worked for the upliftment of the SAD in the state. The party president has asked me to return back to the party fold, to which I have agreed after discussing the issue with my supporters,” she said.

A former Akali minister, Jagir Kaur, was the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief in 1999, 2004 and 2020 and was expelled from SAD in November 2022 for her anti-party activities. Jagir Kaur fought the SGPC elections and lost to SAD candidate and incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

She had also criticised the Badal family for taking control of the Sikh body’s affairs and denting the party image in the state with their anti-panthic stances.

Jagir Kaur said she had never left Akali Dal but it was the party that expelled her for taking up genuine concerns.