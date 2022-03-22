Eyeing Swachh Survekshan, Ludhiana MC to commence windrow composting at Tajpur Road dump

Eyeing Swachh Survekshan 2022, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Tuesday directed officials to commence windrow composting of wet waste at the Tajpur Road dump site. The process was stopped around a year ago.

A portion of the main dump site has already been cleared for the same, and residents are being encouraged to segregate their garbage into wet and dry waste. Waste has not been processed in Ludhiana since February 4, 2021, after A2Z Company self-terminated its contract.

Around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is dumped on the site daily. It is estimated that around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated on the site over the past few decades. Residents, and NGOs have also been protesting against the MC for failing to check open dumping of garbage across the city.

Last year, the city’s position had dropped five notches as it ranked 39 among the 48 cities surveyed by the Centre. With the MC failing at almost all major aspects of solid waste management, including waste segregation, and waste processing, the city’s ranking in the annual survey is likely to drop further.

The MC commissioner, who also inspected the dump site, said, “Windrow composting will commence at the main dump site this week. The department will soon be floating tenders to hire a solid waste contractor for processing the dry waste. Efforts are also being made to ensure segregation of waste at the source.”

What is windrow composting?

Windrow composting is the production of compost by piling organic matter or biodegradable waste in long rows (windrows). Under the process, wet waste has to be turned after regular intervals. It takes around one-and-a-half month to prepare compost.