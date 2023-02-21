Facing murder charges, woman attacked near Ferozepur court in Punjab

A 43-year-old woman was brutally attacked with sharp-edged weapons near the judicial complex in Ferozepur on Monday.

As per information, Kamlesh Kumari, a resident of village Bazidpur, had come to court for a hearing and was leaving in an auto-rickshaw when she was waylaid near the court complex by four persons and attacked with sharp-edged weapons.

The woman was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. The woman suffered injuries, including to her hands and is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The woman is facing murder charges, along with her two accomplices Harwinder Singh and Karandeep Singh, police officials said.

She was booked, along with two of her aides Harwinder Singh and Karandeep Singh, in February 2020 on the charges of murder of Sukhraj, a resident of village Bazidpur, officials added.

“The woman was released on bail in 2021, and today she was in court to appear at a hearing in the case,” officials said, adding, “When she came out of court and took an auto-rickshaw to return home, four persons on two bikes arrived and dragged her out. Two persons attacked her with sharp-edged weapons.”

The entire incident took place a few metres away from the local judicial complex and was recorded by an onlooker on his mobile. The video later went viral on social media. A cop can also be seen in the video near the incident site, but he did not allegedly intervened. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

“It appears to be a matter of personal enmity. In a statement to the police, the victim has identified Ajay Kumar and Shammi Bhatti as accused in this case. Kumar and Bhatti were complainants in the murder case of Sukhraj (brother of Ajay), in which the woman beside her two accomplices, are accused. We are trying to identify the cop, who was standing near the incident site,” said Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur, who inspected the spot.