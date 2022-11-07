Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fake appointment case: Crime branch files chargesheet against Srinagar MC deputy mayor, 2 others

Fake appointment case: Crime branch files chargesheet against Srinagar MC deputy mayor, 2 others

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Besides Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri, the other two accused are Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, a resident of Pulwama and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tailbal Srinagar, who works as a class 4 employee in the secretariat.

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

The Crime Branch, Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against three persons including Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri in a case of fake appointment in 2013 in the rural development department, the investigation agency said on Sunday.

The economic offence wing of the Crime Branch-Kashmir produced the challan on Saturday in the case under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against three accused before the court of the city magistrate, Srinagar.

Besides Parvaiz Qadri, the other two accused are Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, a resident of Pulwama and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tailbal Srinagar, who works as a class 4 employee in the secretariat.

“The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint received from the office of the director of rural development, Kashmir, along with a complaint of a lady complainant, wherein it was alleged that she has been given appointment orders in respect of her son and others against monetary consideration,” the agency said in a statement.

“(The orders) purportedly issued from the directorate of rural development, Kashmir, and commissioner secretary of health, Kashmir, later proved to be fake,” it said.

The economic offence wing conducted an investigation into the matter, and during the investigation, the “evidence proved the commission of an offence against the accused persons”.

“Accordingly, a challan of the said case was produced in the Hon’ble Court of City Magistrate Srinagar,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out