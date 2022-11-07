Fake appointment case: Crime branch files chargesheet against Srinagar MC deputy mayor, 2 others

The Crime Branch, Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet against three persons including Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) deputy mayor Parvaiz Qadri in a case of fake appointment in 2013 in the rural development department, the investigation agency said on Sunday.

The economic offence wing of the Crime Branch-Kashmir produced the challan on Saturday in the case under sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against three accused before the court of the city magistrate, Srinagar.

Besides Parvaiz Qadri, the other two accused are Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, a resident of Pulwama and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Tailbal Srinagar, who works as a class 4 employee in the secretariat.

“The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint received from the office of the director of rural development, Kashmir, along with a complaint of a lady complainant, wherein it was alleged that she has been given appointment orders in respect of her son and others against monetary consideration,” the agency said in a statement.

“(The orders) purportedly issued from the directorate of rural development, Kashmir, and commissioner secretary of health, Kashmir, later proved to be fake,” it said.

The economic offence wing conducted an investigation into the matter, and during the investigation, the “evidence proved the commission of an offence against the accused persons”.

“Accordingly, a challan of the said case was produced in the Hon’ble Court of City Magistrate Srinagar,” it said.