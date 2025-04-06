Fans bring energy to Mullanpur, but Punjab Kings fail to fire in home opener

As the Indian Premier League made a return to the PCA Mullanpur stadium on Saturday, fans made the most of the opening home match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), dancing to Punjabi numbers whenever fours and sixes were hit. Fans in an ecstatic mood during the match. However, their bright smiles faded by the end of the night, with RR beating PBKS by 50 runs. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The newly installed canopies at the stadium, blazing with different colours, provided a stunning light show during the innings break, promising an electrifying experience for the packed stands.

Earlier, roads leading to the stadium were chock-a-block with traffic, allowing the fans to enter the stadium only by the 10th over of the RR batting innings. But the pouring fans quickly matched the excitement in the air, sending the stadium into a full-house frenzy.

However, their bright smiles turned into disappointment by the end of the night, with RR beating PBKS by 50 runs and dashing their hopes of a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.

The fans would have been elated had the home team won the game, but nevertheless, they are now looking forward to a better showing in the next game to be played on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings.

“I bought the Punjab team’s jersey just two days ago. I have been supporting the team since the first season. Never mind if they could not win — they’ll come back stronger in the next game,” said Shivani Verma, not deterred by her team’s loss.

“I miss watching the IPL games in Mohali. The roads in Mullanpur leading to the stadium are very narrow and there is not enough parking area for vehicles. It was a complete mess reaching the stadium and then the stands,” said a fan about the inconvenience she had to face.

Noted Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas delivered an impressive live performance with her hits to kick off the proceedings, bringing the crowd to their feet. Later, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta waving to the spectators helped set the tone for an entertaining evening.

“I am actually both a Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting fan. I have come to see them both. This time, the Punjab team looks compact and in good form. I’m rooting for them to make the finals,” said Amit Kumar, a 24-year-old fan who came from Chandigarh to attend the game.

Rajasthan Royals were propped up by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 45-ball knock of 67 runs and Riyan Parag’s unbeaten 43 off 25 balls, helping the team post 205/4 in 20 overs. In reply, PBKS made 155/9. Nehal Wadhera’s 41-ball 62 went in vain as PBKS lost the game.

PBKS take on CSK on April 8, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 20 — all at the Mullanpur stadium.