Faridabad BJP using private school buses for poll rallies: Congress MLA to EC

Congress MLA from Faridabad-NIT, Neeraj Sharma on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party for using buses of private schools to ferry crowds for party’s election rallies in Faridabad. Congress MLA from Faridabad-NIT, Neeraj Sharma on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking action against the Bharatiya Janata Party for using buses of private schools to ferry crowds for party’s election rallies in Faridabad. (Yogendra Kumar)

In a communication to the EC, the lawmaker said that while six school children had died in a school bus mishap last week, it seems the government is not ready to learn any lessons. The Congress MLA said that the model code of conduct is in place across the country. However, 405 buses of private schools were requisitioned for Vijay Sankalp rallies of the BJP in Faridabad on April 14, the MLA wrote seeking action against the ruling BJP.