Farm activists breach barricades, Zira plant fails to start

FEROZEPUR: A large number of members of various farm unions from different parts of Punjab, on Monday, breached the police barricades to join the protesters sitting on dharna outside the Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit in Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur for last 147 days.

The work at the factory could not resume on Monday even though the local administration had provided the staff with alternative access.

“Yesterday, about 50 staff members reached there to work on modalities to resume operations but following the large movement of protesters from other parts of the state, nothing could be done on the ground today,” revealed an official of the factory, who did not wish to be named.

At around 1 pm more than 700-800 members of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) carrying flags reached village Ratol and tried to march towards the main gate of the factory to join the protest. Police initially tried to stop the movement leading to a minor scuffle. Farm activists raised slogans against the police and government. Later the activists managed to breach the barricades.

Meanwhile, members of other farm unions like BKU (Krantikari) and BKU (Qadian) besides others too joined the protest.

“Earlier, the protest was managed by the local farm unit but now onwards a state-level body of Sanyukt Morcha (a unit of 32 farm unions) will lead from the front,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Klan, state general secretary of Sanyukt Morcha.

Sukhdev demanded that all farm leaders arrested by the police should be released immediately while the liquor factory should be shut down permanently.

“We also want registration of cases against the factory owners for causing deaths due to pollution,” Sukhdev added.

“Sanyukt Morcha will have a special meeting on Tuesday at the local village Mansurwal to plan further strategy,” said Nirbhay Singh Dudikee, a farm leader.

Dudikee alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government was following in the footsteps of his predecessors and using all measures to snub the farmers.

“But we will not tolerate this and ensure justice,” Dudikee added.

One of the farm leaders said despite assurances by cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal that not a single case will be registered against the protesters, in less than 24 hours, several farm leaders were booked in different cases and many women were also detained.

Meanwhile, Kanwardeep Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, rebuffed the charges that police tried to stop farmers from joining the protesters or paying reverence to Guru Granth Sahib, kept in front of the main gate of the factory.

“Only those who obstructed police movement were booked and arrested,” the SSP said.

On November 22, the high court asked the Punjab government to deposit ₹15 cr with the registry, which the government did for failing to evict the protesters from the site. The court had fined the government ₹5 crore earlier. HC ordered the local administration to move protesters 300 meters away from the factory gate and ensure free access to the staff of the factory for its smooth functioning.

The court had also issued a show cause notice of contempt against the additional chief secretary (home), additional director general of police (law and order), the deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, and the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, for failure in implementing the directions and guidelines issued by Supreme Court and high court concerning protests. The next date of the hearing is December 20.