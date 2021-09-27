Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer headed to Singhu killed in tractor-canter crash at Karnal
Harjinder Singh, a farmer from Tarn Taran, Punjab, was on his way to the Singhu border to participate in the farmers’ protest. (HT Photo)
Harjinder Singh, hailing from Tarn Taran, was driving the tractor when a canter hit it from behind around 4am on National Highway-44 near Karnal on Sunday morning
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:42 AM IST

A 35-year-old farmer, on his way to join the protest at Singhu border, was killed and two others sustained injuries after their tractor-trailer was hit by a speeding canter on National Highway-44 near Karnal on Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was identified as Harjinder Singh of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, and the injured as Kanwaljit Singh and Shravan Kumar.

Harjinder was driving the tractor when a canter hit it from behind around 4am. All three farmers sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, but Harjinder was declared brought dead.

The driver of the canter fled on foot after the accident, leaving his vehicle behind.

Investigating officer Vijay Kumar said the body was handed over to the family members after autopsy.

The unidentified canter driver has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

