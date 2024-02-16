 Farmers’ agitation: AAP postpones its Jalandhar, Muktsar rallies - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers’ agitation: AAP postpones its Jalandhar, Muktsar rallies

Farmers’ agitation: AAP postpones its Jalandhar, Muktsar rallies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 16, 2024 09:10 AM IST

AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh announced the postponement of rallies scheduled to be addressed by party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on February 18 and 22 in Jalandhar and Muktsar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has postponed its February 18 and 22 rallies in Punjab in wake of the farmers’ agitation in the state.

AAP party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to address rallies in Jalandhar and Muktsar on February 18 and 22. (PTI)
AAP party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to address rallies in Jalandhar and Muktsar on February 18 and 22. (PTI)

"Big step of Aam Aadmi Party in favour of farmers. Two rallies have been postponed due to the farmers' movement," he posted on X. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the ongoing farmers' fight for their demands is an important issue. "This needs to be resolved first. We will hold the rallies later," he said.

“Big step of Aam Aadmi Party in favour of farmers. Two rallies have been postponed due to the farmers’ movement,” he posted on X. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the ongoing farmers’ fight for their demands is an important issue. “This needs to be resolved first. We will hold the rallies later,” he said.

