Farmers deface govt ads featuring Channi

The farmers alleged that the CM met farmers whose cotton crop was damaged by pink bollworm attack, but it was just a photo op as the government has not announced any compensation despite repeated protests
The farmer union has also decided to oppose Congress leaders in villages and towns.
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 01:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) defaced advertisements featuring chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on PRTC buses in Sangrur and Barnala districts on Saturday.

The farmers alleged that the CM met farmers whose cotton crop was damaged by pink bollworm attack, but it was just a photo op as the government has not announced any compensation despite repeated protests.

Later in the day, the government announced a relief package of 416 crore to cotton farmers.

Jagtar Singh Laddi, from Bhawanigarh block, said that the cadre of Ugrahan group defaced government’s advertisement with black ink across the state to show their protest as farmers had held dharnas in front of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Bathinda district administration complex, but to no avail.

“The government is not paying heed but installing posters of various schemes across Punjab. Farmers were angry and they had started removing such posters. Now the union has announced to deface the government’s advertisement,” said Laddi.

Chamkour Singh, a BKU leader from Barnala, said that angry farmers defaced Channi’s poster in Rureke Kalan village. The union has also decided to oppose Congress leaders in villages and towns.

