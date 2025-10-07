Farmers protest farm fire FIRs, delay in flood relief

Various farmer unions under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) organised statewide protests across 112 locations in 19 districts, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Sangrur, against both the central and Punjab governments for taking action against farmers for stubble burning and the delay in flood compensation. Farmers stage a protest against the central and Punjab government on the issue of stubble burning and floods compassion in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Azad), BKU (Krantikari), BKU (Doaba), Kisan Mazdoor Hitkari Sabha, Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, and BKU (Bhateri) also participated in the stir.

The activists lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for taking action against farmers for stubble burning, and burnt effigies of the central and Punjab governments.

Till October 6, the state has reported 95 farm fires and registered 57 FIRs. The government has already marked 35 red entries in the land records of violators. A red entry ensures that the erring farmers will not be able to take a loan against their farmland, and also, they can’t sell or mortgage their land. Environmental compensation amounting to ₹2.55 lakh has been imposed in 53 cases.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressed a gathering at Golden Gate in Amritsar and demanded the immediate release of compensation to flood-hit farmers.

“Our main demands include, immediate release of compensation for flood-affected areas, ₹70,000 per acre compensation for the damaged paddy crop and 10% of that amount for farm labourers, 100% compensation for loss of cattle and poultry farms, full compensation for houses damaged across all sections of society, provision of diesel, fertilizer, and seed for wheat sowing by the government, removal of restrictions on removing sand from fields and time limits, a judicial commission to investigate the mismanagement of dams, construction of permanent embankments and converting river channels into canal systems to prevent future floods and removal of the 5-acre condition for flood compensation so that all affected farmers receive aid,” he said.

He added that, on one hand, the government is offering ₹20,000 per acre for the destroyed crop, it imposes a ₹30,000 fine on farmers for burning the stubble. “No farmer burns stubble for pleasure. The government should make proper arrangements for stubble management or pay farmers ₹200 per quintal or ₹6,000 per acre to manage it themselves”, said Pandher.

Pandher demanded that all arrests, fines, and red entries (negative police records) against farmers for stubble burning be stopped immediately.

He warned that if the government does not stop such actions, the protesters will begin surrounding officials’ offices and residences.

In Sangrur too, activists of the BKU (Ekta Azaad) held a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Sangrur and the Tehsil complex in Longowal village.

Jaswinder Longowal, a state leader of BKU (Ekta Azad), said, “Various reports from agricultural experts claim that pollution from agriculture accounts for only 6%, while pollution from factories, vehicles, and other commercial establishments is nearly 94%. Why are farmers being singled out?”

The protests were also held in Jalandhar, Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, and Hoshiarpur districts.

Manjit Singh Rai, general secretary of BKU (Doaba), said instead of giving any alternative to the farmers, the state government has resorted to arm-twisting tactics to stop stubble burning by registering FIRs.

“It is the failure of the state government that it failed to offer any alternative to the farmers for stubble burning. There is no financial relief for the farmers in managing stubble in a scientific manner, nor any required machinery was provided to the farmers for the same,” he said.