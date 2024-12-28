Farmers up security at Khanauri after latest SC directions

Farm activists at the Khanauri border point have upped security vigil around the protest site, fearing that the Punjab government might once again try to whisk away the fasting veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and get him hospitalised. Farmers keep themselves warm from a bonfire on a cold winter day at Khanauri border in Sangrur district on Saturday. (PTI)

The steps came in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order that gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to shift to hospital.

The 67-year-old has been on hunger strike since November 26 to press the Centre to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP).

The apex court on Saturday granted the state government additional time to comply with its December 20 order and instructed the Centre to provide logistical support if requested.

The Punjab government, while acknowledging the court’s concerns, maintained that the government was in a difficult position. “The entire protest site is under siege by farmers who refuse to let him be moved. Any use of force may lead to collateral damage, both to the farmers and the police,” Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh argued in the court.

The farmers have set up 24x7 vigils at the site and restricted access to Dallewal has become a major challenge for the police.

“Punjab police will have to scale multiple checkpoints to reach the fasting leader,” a farm activist, pleading anonymity, said. A group of young farmers, armed with wooden sticks, have formed an inner security ring around the makeshift accommodation of Dallewal. “Youngsters with walkie-talkies in their hands, for better coordination, are doing around-the-clock patrolling at and around the protesting site,” the activist added.

Senior farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra on Friday said: “Farmers are alert and already guarding the site. Henceforth, retired army personnel will also work as volunteers to protect the site from any government action.”

Even police and district administrative officials are being accompanied by farmer leaders during their meeting with the fasting farmer leader.

Even, the government doctors are not permitted to have independent access to Dallewal. The medical examinations are conducted only in the presence of the farmer leaders.

One of the farmer leaders, pleading anonymity, said we have already started identification of farmers who are staying at the site to make sure that police personnel don’t enter in the guise of farmers.

On Saturday night Patiala range DIG Mandeep Sidhu, along with additional director general of police (ADGP) Jaskaran Singh (retd) met Dallewal but failed to convince him to take medical aid.

“We have conveyed to Dallewal regarding the Supreme Court’s directions. All are concerned about his health. We are hopeful that he (Dallewal) will understand the situation. We have been informed that both the protesting union will hold a meeting and take a decision regarding this (Supreme Court directions),” Jaskaran said after the meeting.