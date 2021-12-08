Faulty PPAs: Punjab Govt asks CVC to submit probe report within 4 weeks

The Punjab government has marked a vigilance probe into the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed between 2007 and 2017, the decade that the SAD-BJP alliance held power, and has asked the chief vigilance commissioner (CVC) justice Mehtab Singh Gill (retd) to conduct an inquiry and submit the report within four weeks.

The government ordered the inquiry into the PPAs after presenting a white paper and passing a resolution in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

Following the government decision, the chief vigilance commissioner sought details from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) with independent power producers (IPP) for conducting the inquiry into the PPAs.

On December 3, the CVC asked the additional chief secretary to appoint a senior PSPCL officer to assist the office of chief vigilance commissioner. The commission also sought the difference of power of purchase of the amount from different grids in the years 2007-2017, especially during paddy season. The commission has also asked for a write-up by Thursday (December 9) pertaining to non-transparency, financial impropriety and lop sided of terms of agreements.

On December 1, the Punjab government wrote to the CVC that some alleged irregularities in the PPAs signed during 2007-2017 were raised in the House during the last Vidhan Sabha session. “The matter is referred to the vigilance commission with the request that the matter be inquired into from point of view of non-transparency, financial impropriety and lop-sided terms of agreements and submit the report with four weeks to the government,” reads communication sent by vigilance department of Punjab to CVC.

During last assembly session, CM Charanjit Singh Channi announced to probe the allegations of faulty PPAs. CVC justice Mehtab Singh Gill has said that he has sought details from additional chief secretary, power, regarding the PPAs.

Punjab had been facing serious problems due to past mistakes related to surplus capacity addition by IPPs and the issue of high cost PPAs of renewable power. The surplus IPPs capacity resulted in backing down and payment of capacity charges for surrendered capacity.

Three major decisions were taken by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on November 11, including white paper on power taken on record, bill passed for cancelling earlier PPAs for 1980 MW and 1400 MW capacity and Bill passed for cancelling of previous PPAs for 886 MW solar and 97.5 MW biomass capacity.