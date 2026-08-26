Who is Philan-Tam-Duy Le? California man, 35, arrested after guillotine found in pickup truck near Capitol
The US Capitol Police arrested Philan-Tam-Duy Le, who was allegedly carrying a guillotine in the bed of a pickup truck.
The US Capitol Police arrested a man on Tuesday, August 25, who was allegedly carrying a guillotine in the bed of a pickup truck. Capitol Police said in a news release that Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California, was arrested on suspicion of “carrying a dangerous weapon” and being in possession of the guillotine.
“This afternoon our officers seized a guillotine, which they spotted in the bed of a pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street,” The U.S. Capitol Police wrote on X.
Who is Philan-Tam-Duy Le?
Le is from the small town of Julian in San Diego County. He is 35 years old and drove to Washington from California.
Also Read | Did Tim Sheehy 'break' Brian McGinnis' arm? Capitol Police shares update amid allegations
“The suspect drove here from California. USCP investigators are going through the suspect’s background to learn more about why he came to Washington, DC.,” Capitol Police wrote.
The journey is more than 2,500 miles, and police are not sure of the reason for his cross-country trek to the nation’s capital, Newsweek reported.
The guillotine was in the bed of his pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street. The truck was spotted near the Capitol and the Supreme Court, where it was parked illegally, according to officers.
Congress is in recess, which means lawmakers are in their home districts, not in Washington.
Also Read | What happened on I-695, miles from US Capitol? Police, National Guard respond as DC officer rushed to hospital
An Instagram account appearing to belong to Lee included a Story on Tuesday afternoon featuring a video of a man with the guillotine outside FBI headquarters in Washington.
“Outside the FBI building, just eating some cheese pizza,” the man said in the video. The post included the caption “Guillotine adventures” and said, “Capital hill next,” per NBC News.
Capitol Police sometimes make arrests beyond the Capitol grounds. Those incidents are always necessarily politically motivated.
Photos released by police show the guillotine fully assembled and placed upright in the truck bed. The frame extended several feet above the truck, climbing into the surrounding tree line.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More