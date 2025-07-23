Fertiliser shortage sparks farmer protest in Karnal

Amid the ongoing paddy season, a severe shortage of DAP and urea fertilisers has left Haryana farmers distressed, prompting a protest in Karnal on Tuesday where farmers blocked a major road outside the agriculture department’s office. Farmers holding a protest in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The protest, led by several farmers and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) activists, disrupted traffic for nearly an hour. The blockade was lifted after protestors agreed to meet deputy director of agriculture (DDA) Wazir Singh.

SHO Civil Lines Shri Bhagwan Yadav said the farmers dispersed after officials assured them that fertiliser availability would improve within three days.

The blockade caused major inconvenience to commuters as the road connects the old bus stand and Kaithal to National Highway-44.

Farmers argued that with paddy transplantation nearly complete, this is a critical time to apply urea for optimal crop growth. They accused the agriculture department of failing to ensure timely distribution despite having access to farmers’ crop data through various digital portals.

BKU (Tikait) state president Rattan Mann said, “If the department claims to have complete data on farmers, why can’t it ensure timely fertiliser supply? If there is no shortage, where is the stock? Why are farmers not getting it?”

He explained that DAP (diammonium phosphate) is crucial for promoting plant growth during early transplantation, which is nearly over. “Now, the crop urgently requires urea,” he added.

Progressive farmer Satpal Kaushik from Yamunanagar echoed the concerns, warning that the fertiliser crisis will harm crop yield. “Farmers struggled to get DAP during transplantation, and now urea is also scarce.”

While DDA Karnal was unavailable for comment, Yamunanagar’s DDA Aditya Pratap Dabbas said paddy was sown on time in his region and there is no DAP requirement now. He added that 85% of urea demand has already been met.

Sources said agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana held a virtual meeting with district officials to review the situation.

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda criticised the state government, saying, “The government claims there’s no shortage, yet farmers are suffering. At some places, fertilisers are distributed through police stations; at others, they’re sold on the black market at high prices.”

Hooda alleged that the state is enabling black marketing under the guise of scarcity and demanded immediate action to ensure fair and adequate fertiliser distribution.

Illegal sale of urea, DAP will lead to licence cancellation: Agri minister

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday said that first information reports (FIRs) will be registered against “private licenced dealers” involved in the “illegal” sale of urea and DAP.

The minister warned that licences will also be cancelled of those found guilty during inspections. He also cautioned agriculture department officers that if anyone is found complicit in facilitating illegal sales of urea and DAP, strict action will be taken against them as well.

Rana stated that although there is no shortage of urea and DAP in the state, certain opposition members are spreading misleading information about scarcity.

“Due to timely rains, farmers began sowing crops earlier than usual this year, which led to a rise in demand for urea and DAP ahead of schedule. Some farmers have also started stockpiling for the Rabi season, further increasing the need for fertilisers. Compared to last year, 1.30 lakh metric tonnes more fertiliser has been distributed this year,” said the minister, appealing farmers not to start storing fertilisers for the rabi season in advance.

9 farm unions to hold protest on August 8 in Haryana

Nine factions of the farmer-labour union, earlier part of the Charuni group, on Tuesday said that they have joined hands to form Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha (HKMSM) and will hold a protest on August 8.

The head or representatives of the factions held a meeting at Dera Kar Seva Gurdwara in Karnal and also decided that on August 8, protests will be held at the district secretariats across the state.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) spokesperson Bahadur Mehla Baldi said various union heads like Amarjit Singh Mohri, Mandeep Nathwal, Jagdeep Singh Aulakh, Lakhwinder Aulakh, Umed Singh, Dalbir Singh, Prince Waraich and others attended the meeting and resolved to press the government on stopping the injustice being done to the farmers and implement policies in the interest of the farmers.

“A strong struggle will be waged to resolve the problems of the farmers of Haryana state. The front will also work to get the labourers their rights. At present the shortage of fertilisers is the biggest issue. In every season, a kind of conspiracy is hatched against the farmers at the time of sowing the crop. It is the time to work in the field, but the farmer is forced to run around agricultural officers and traders for fertilisers. The government is not able to stop the black marketing of fertilisers,” he said.

During the August 8 protests, issues like problems of paddy procurement, hike in electricity bills, fertiliser crisis, tubewell connection and water logging will be raised by submitting a memorandum to officials of the government.