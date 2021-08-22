Financial bungling in livelihood mission: Kaithal DC recommends FIR against 5 officials

Kaithal deputy commissioner has recommended termination of service and registration of an FIR against seven people, including five officials of the Haryana State Rural Livelihoods Mission (HSRLM), for financial irregularities and other wrongdoings.

Taking note of an investigation by the additional deputy commissioner Satbir Kundu, deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya made the recommendations in a communication to the HSRLM chief executive officer (CEO).

The inquiry was conducted by Kundu about five months ago and the DC has taken note following protest by the members of some self-help groups on August 16.

The inquiry report has indicted district project manager Rajat Bhaskar, Siwan block project manager Ramphal Sharma, president of women self-help group Renu, treasurer Sunia, data entry operators Neera (Dhand block), Sunaina (Pundri block) and Rakesh Sharma (Rajaund block) of financial irregularities.

The matter came to light when some members of the women self-help groups raised the issue on the ‘CM Window’ and an inquiry was ordered. During the investigation, irregularities were found in sanctioning of loans and procurement of materials of different nature. In one instance, a self-help group claimed ₹40,813 for their spending on tea and snacks, but the bills submitted totalled only ₹20,141. The report found seven people guilty of financial irregularities, and violating the bylaws by not replacing members every two years. Also, they did not get any audit done from a chartered accountant, the report pointed out.

Deputy commissioner Dahiya confirmed that he has written to the department concerned for further action as per the findings of the inquiry report.