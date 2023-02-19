Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / FIR against Zirakpur resort for playing loud music beyond 11 pm

Published on Feb 19, 2023

According to the Zirakpur police ASI, while he was out for patrolling on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he found loud music being played around 2 am at Palm Resort, located on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Zirakpur police on Saturday booked the owner and manager of Palm Resort, Zirakpur, for playing loud music beyond the permissible time limit during a wedding event.

Resort’s owner Sumit Passi and his manager were booked on the complaint of ASI Gurcharan Singh from the Zirakpur police station.

According to the complainant, while he was out for patrolling on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he found loud music being played around 2 am at Palm Resort, located on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur.

“When the manager was asked to produce permission for playing music beyond the permissible deadline of 11 pm, he said it will be submitted at the police station by 10 am on Saturday. But no one from the resort turned up,” the ASI said.

He added that many complaints regarding noise pollution by the resort had been received from residents of nearby housing societies.

“Students’ exams are approaching, thus resort and marriage palace owners must act responsibly. No such nuisance will be tolerated. All party venues must adhere to the 11 pm deadline to play music,” said Sandeep Garg, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The accused have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control ) Rules at the Zirakpur police station.

Story Saved
