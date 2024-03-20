 Fire breaks out in slum in Haryana’s Rewari - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out in slum in Haryana’s Rewari

ByPress Trust of India, Rewari
Mar 20, 2024 08:18 AM IST

After receiving information about the incident, four fire tenders were pressed into service and a police team also reached the spot, they said

A fire broke out at a slum on Konsiwas road in Rewari on Tuesday, police said.

Due to the fire, the slums and the goods kept there got damaged.
A senior officer of the fire and emergency service department said that about 20 to 30 people lived in the slums.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and there were no report of any injury, officials said.

