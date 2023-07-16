Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at toy-making factory

Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at toy-making factory

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 16, 2023 11:10 PM IST

There was no one present inside the factory, situated opposite the rice mill, at the time of the incident as it was a Sunday

A fire broke out at a local toy making factory in Jandiali village near Kohara on Sunday, leaving the facility completely engulfed in flames.

Fire at the toy making factory in Jandiali village near Kohara in Ludhiana on Saturday. Residents informed the fire department after seeing dense smoke coming out. (HT Photo)
Fire at the toy making factory in Jandiali village near Kohara in Ludhiana on Saturday. Residents informed the fire department after seeing dense smoke coming out. (HT Photo)

There was no one present inside the factory, situated opposite the rice mill, at the time of the incident as it was a Sunday.

Sumit Arora, the owner of the factory, Unistar Techno Plast Private Limited, said that the exact cause was not known yet.

However, fire officials suspect that the fire could have taken place due to a short circuit.

The fire reportedly started at around 5:15 pm. Dense smoke coming out of the building caught the attention of nearby residents, who alerted the fire department.

Arora said that the factory housed materials and goods in large number, which may have been lost in the blaze. The extent of the damage and the exact value of the losses will be determined once the fire is completely extinguished and a thorough assessment can be conducted.

Fire officer Maninder Singh stated that as many as 12 fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out