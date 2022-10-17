Five cars vandalised in Ludhiana’s Harcharan Nagar

At least 10 persons created a ruckus in Harcharan Nagar late on Saturday when they barged into a house and damaged multiple properties.

The accused also damaged five cars parked on the street, following which locals filed a complaint against them at the Division Number 3 police station.

The accused were also carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks. They have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Samrat Kaur, 37, who also runs an NGO, said it was around 11pm when she heard some noise in her lane.

She rushed out and saw that the windows of her house and adjoining buildings were vandalised besides few cars parked on the street.

“Later, we came to know that the accused had barged into the house of a dairy owner and vandalised his belongings. However, no one from his family was present at home. The accused also damaged some vehicles,” she added.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, who is in charge of Dharampura police post, said they have managed to trace some of the accused involved in the incident.

“The probe so far found that they have dairies on Tajpur Road. They indulged in a spat on Tajpur Road, following which one group came to the house of another dairy owner with an intention of assaulting him,” he added.

The cop said that the police will register an FIR against the accused after recording the statements of locals.