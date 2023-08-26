Ludhiana: Five awarded life imprisonment in 5-year-old murder case

A local court here on Friday convicted five persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment in a five-year-old murder case. HT Image

The court of additional sessions judge Shiv Mohan Garg sentenced Dilawar Singh, Paramjit Singh alias Giani, Boota Singh, his son Jasvir Singh alias Jassa, and his wife Mohinder Kaur- all from Sidhwan Bet to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on them.

According to the prosecution, the Sindhwan Bet police station filed a case against the accused under Sections 302, 307, 148, 149, 506, 427, and 120 B of the IPC on June 3, 2018. The complainant, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Talwara village in Sidhwan Bet stated that the motive behind the attack was his love marriage with Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Akkuwal village. The accused were not pleased with this union.

According to Sukhwinder’s statement, on June 2, 2018, he was returning from his in-laws’ house at around 8:30 pm to his village on his motorcycle when the accused, accompanied by an aide, attempted to stop, and attack him and his wife near Chandigarh Dian Chhanna village. He managed to flee the scene.

After fleeing, he informed his father, Malkit Singh, about the incident, who assured him that he, along with his uncle Jeet Singh, would reach the location. After some time, when Sukhwinder returned to the scene with his wife, he witnessed a brutal attack on his father and uncle by the accused. As nearby residents rushed to the scene upon hearing cries for help, the accused fled.

Sukhwinder’s father and uncle sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken to the civil hospital in Sidhwan Bet. Jeet succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment. The police registered a case against the accused and apprehended them.

During the trial, the accused maintained their innocence and claimed that they were falsely implicated by the police. However, after carefully considering the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, the court handed down the life sentence to the convicts.