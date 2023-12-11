close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five die in two road accidents in Mohali

Five die in two road accidents in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 11, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Among them, three youths died after their modified bike was hit by a rashly driven bus near Handesra village on Sunday; according to Mohali police, the victims, all aged below 20, had yet to be identified

As many as five people died in two road mishaps in Mohali on Sunday.

Offending drivers in both accidents fled the scene, as per Mohali police. (HT)
Offending drivers in both accidents fled the scene, as per Mohali police. (HT)

Among them, three youths died after their modified bike was hit by a rashly driven bus near Handesra village on Sunday. According to police, the victims, all aged below 20, had yet to be identified. While two of them died on the spot, the third succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Ambala civil hospital.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The driver of the bus fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Police said the victims were travelling from Ambala to Handesra at the time of the mishap. “We have taken the bus in custody and will arrest the accused driver soon,” assistant sub-inspector Jatinder from the Handesra police post said.

Police have booked the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving ) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Sunday, two auto-rickshaw occupants were killed and three others were injured after being hit by a speeding truck near the Bakarpur light. The auto overturned after the collision.

While Gurpreet Singh and Jaspreet Singh died in the accident, Davinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Parvinder Singh suffered injuries.

The victims were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, from where Davinder, who was driving the auto, was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Mohali police have booked the absconding truck driver and launched a search.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out