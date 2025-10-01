Five of Karnal family, driver killed in UP road accident

Five members of a family from Faridpur village in Karnal district of Haryana were killed when their Maruti Ertiga rammed into a stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, police said. The mangled remains of the vehicle after it rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The driver of the SUV was also killed, while a family member survived the mishap and was hospitalised.

The accident took place near a roadside restaurant at Titawi in Muzaffarnagar district on the Panipat-Khatima highway around 7am, the police said.

Fugana circle officer Rupali Rao said that the victims were travelling from Karnal to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of the head of the family when the accident took place. “This morning, an accident occurred in the Titawi police station area involving a vehicle carrying six people from Haryana. They were on their way to Haridwar for the immersion of a family member’s ashes. The vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Jagdev Hotel on the Shamli highway, resulting in the death of six people on the spot and one person being injured. The deceased include three women and three men. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A team has been formed to arrest the truck driver, and legal action is being taken,” she said.

The deceased were identified as Mohini, 44, Anju, 30, Vimmi, 35, Rajender, 50, Piyush, 30, and driver Shiva, 30.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to ensure the lone survivor, Hardik, received proper treatment in hospital.

CCTV footage from a nearby hotel captured the moment when the speeding car crashed into the truck.