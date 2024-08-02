Five youngsters meet Ludhiana DC under leadership initiative

Under “I-ASPIRE” a leadership initiative, aimed at motivating and inspiring school students to pursue their dreams, five youngsters who aim to become IAS officers, met Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney in her office. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney in her office Under "I-ASPIRE" a leadership initiative meet with five youngsters who aim to become IAS officers in Ludhiana on Friday, August 02, 2024. (HT Photo)

Anhad Kaur of Drishti Dr DRC Jain Innovative Public School, Chahatof Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Anmoljeet Kaurof Government Senior Secondary School, PAU, Sukhdeep Kaurof Government Senior Secondary School, Dholewal and Keshav of School of Eminence, Sahnewal met the DC.

They asked her about how she became an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and showed curiosity about her working and daily routine. They also shared their dreams of becoming IAS officers.

The DC assured fulsome support to the students and their families in pursuing their dreams. She also motivated them to read books, newspapers and magazines daily. She also gave them appreciation certificates and extended good wishes for the future.

Later, the youngsters also met additional deputy commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen and visited various branches of DC office.